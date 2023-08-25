Ahead of Asia Cup cricket tournament, government warns against gambling advertisements

Ahead of mega sporting events such as Asia Cup and World Cup cricket tournaments, the government on Friday warned media outlets against publishing or displaying advertisements of online betting platforms, failing which they would face legal action.

In an advisory issued to newspapers, television channels, digital media and social media platforms, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked them to immediately refrain from showing advertisements/promotional content of betting and gambling platforms in any form whatsoever, failing which the government would be constrained to take appropriate action under various statutes.

The advisory stated that a spike in gambling and betting advertisements had been observed during major sporting events, including cricket tournaments.