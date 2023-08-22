Asia Cup: Will picking K.L. Rahul despite a niggle prove costly?

‘’It is not the original injury (hamstring injury). There is a niggle. That is why Sanju (Samson) is travelling (to Sri Lanka). We are expecting Rahul to be fit – if not at the start of the Asia Cup then may be the second or the third game,’’ Agarkar said in his first joint interaction with the media in the company of captain Rohit Sharma.

Well, can you recall a parallel as to when was the last time a reserve player was flown as a stand-by specifically for someone – who has been named in the squad despite picking up a ‘niggle’ during the rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after coming out of a prolonged lay-off.

Will the selection committee and the team management be accountable if Rahul, who handles the demanding role of a keeper-batter in ODIs, cannot be match-fit in time during entire course of Asia Cup?