Asia Cup 2023: Is a fixed neutral venue the only answer?

Now, there are no prizes for guessing that with no more bi-lateral series in any format between India and Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) – much like the world governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) – would try to milk the India-Pakistan fixture to garner the eyeballs. The fixtures of the 2023 edition is also devised in such a manner that at least two clashes between the arch rivals are guaranteed (one a group game and the other one being in the Super Four stage) and a possible third one in the final.

Nothing wrong with it, though it’s anybody’s guess if the league match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele Stadium of Kandy on September 2 is the right setting for an explosive contest like this. A Super Four clash between the two which is almost certain to take place (unless Nepal, the third team in their group, pull off a miracle), is due in Colombo on September 10. They may again meet in the final four days later at the Sri Lankan capital, which has predictions of heavy rain in the second week of September.