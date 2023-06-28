Is Ahmedabad the new cricket capital of India now, wonders Tharoor

Ahmedabad does have a cricketing tradition, but has been known more recently for certain unseemly controversies. The fourth Test between India and Australia at Ahmedabad saw an acrimonious debate about the nature of its pitch, with the Aussies alleging that the curators preparing two pitches to help the home side against the visitors. But it has the biggest entitlement: it is the cricket capital of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who despite his near-obsession with India’s greatness seems to pride he is first and foremost a Gujarati and then Indian, the knowledge of which has helped the captains of the world’s biggest businesses take the right decision.

Only last week, tech giant Google, of course with its Indian CEO Sundar Pichai, announced in Washington after a meeting with visiting Modi that it will set up its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat. “Today we are announcing the opening of our global fintech operations centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India’s fintech leadership, thanks to UPI, and Aadhaar. We are going to build on that foundation and take it globally,” Pichai said. During his visit to India in December last year, Pichai had announced that a part of the India Digitisation Fund (IDF) is increasingly focusing on startups from India and one-fourth amount of $300 million from the fund will be invested in entities that are led by women. Beti bechao, beti padhao has been a ubiquitous Modi slogan.



When India’s first bullet train was announced in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency, it was obvious that the high-speed train would traverse heart of Gujarat. The project has missed a few deadlines and milestones, causing the cost to nearly double to two lakh crore rupees, but it continues to be a showpiece initiative of the Modi government. Based on cooperation between the Governments of Japan and India, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is implementing the high speed train corridor project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.