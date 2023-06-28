Protesters interrupt Ashes cricket Test between England and Australia

The protesters scattered orange powder on the ground, mimicking spectacles carried out by members of the group at other major sporting events.

"We are aware of protesters on the Lord's Cricket Ground pitch today. Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

What did the Just Stop Oil protesters do at Lords?

The two men appeared after England's James Anderson had finished the first over to Australian batsman David Warner.

They were quickly tackled by security staff as well as players. England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried off one of the protesters.

A third protester was apprehended before making it onto the grounds.