The Ashes: England’s 'Bazball' approach not going anywhere soon

When Andrew Miller, a well-known UK-based cricket writer, coined the term Bazball last year after Brendon McCullum took over as England’s red ball coach, he surely didn’t see this coming. Today, it’s easily the most trending word in cricket’s ecosystem — may be a trolled one if you are an England fan — as Australia pulled off a heist in the first Ashes Test on Tuesday night.

The knives are out for Ben Stokes and McCullum, famously nicknamed ‘Baz’ by his teammates, for their declaration on Day I with the question doing the rounds if the new England approach needs to be tempered with a bit more caution. If Stokes’ media conference after the two-wicket loss at Birmingham is any indication, then not much will change when the second Test starts at the Lord’s on June 28.

“It was the big question before coming into the series about whether we could continue our style of play against such a good Australia team and even though we’re on the wrong end of the result here, it proves that we literally went toe-to-toe throughout the whole game here,’’ said Stokes, a firm believer in the roadmap laid by McCullum and Robert Key, the new director of men’s cricket, about their approach in Tests.