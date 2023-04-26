Sundar Pichai bets big on infusing AI in Google Search engine

He said that guided by data and years of experience about what people want, the company will test and iterate "as we go because we know that billions of people trust Google to provide the right information".



In March, Google introduced an experimental conversational AI service called Bard.



It has since added its PaLM (Pathways Language) model to make it even more powerful and Bard can now help people with programming and software development tasks, including code generation, and lots more to come, informed Pichai.



For developers, the company has released PaLM API alongside its new MakerSuite tool.



"We are proud to have world-class research teams who have been advancing the breakthroughs underpinning this new era of AI. Last week, I announced that we are bringing together the Brain Team in Google Research and DeepMind into one unit," the Google CEO informed.