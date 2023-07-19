We don’t want to be just another T20 league, says top Major League Cricket official

Speaking to the National Herald during a zoom interview, Dunmore, a key figure behind developing the Minor League Cricket before this, said they want to be in it for the long haul. ‘’We do not want to be yet another T20 league in the sport. I can assure you from my experience in the Minor League that there are enough young, quality cricketers there from whom we have built the core of these six teams. It will be really worth the effort if we can see the US play in the T20 World Cup in future,’’ he said.

For all it’s reputation of being the home to some of the best organised and marketed franchise leagues of the world, the US had been slow to warm up to a sport like football – despite hosting the Fifa World Cup once and playing in the finals several times. The Major League Soccer (MLS), which has wooed superstar Lionel Messi for the upcoming season, is still considered more as a retirement hub for the big stars rather than it's competition.

‘’The quality of active global stars whom we assembled in the first edition of the MLC is not seen in MLS. You cannot possibly get the likes of a Neymar to play here while still at his prime, but we have got some of the biggest impact players of T20 on board. I myself cannot wait to watch Rashid Khan, one of the biggest crowd-pullers, bowl here,’’ Dunmore said.