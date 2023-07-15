US: The new, bigger playing field for franchise cricket

The Americas, long identified as a frontier that cricket needed to tap into if it’s serious about taking the sport beyond its boundaries, finally seems to be warming up to it. The Major League Cricket (MLC), the first T20 franchise league in the country which boasts of several journeyman stars, got underway in Dallas on Thursday, July 13, while in August, a set of marquee Indian names headlined by Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh will be seen in action in Raleigh, North Carolina for the US Masters T10 League.

Playing catch-up will be neighbours Canada, who are going to revive their Global T20 Canada from July 20 after a gap of three years. There will be a feel of the ‘real thing’ in between when India and the West Indies, now in the middle of a Test series, will be playing two back-to-back T20 Internationals at Lauderhill in the US on August 12-13.

The surfeit of franchise cricket that is on offer is expected to serve as an appetiser for the T20 World Cup in 2024, which will feature some Cup matches for the first time in the US when they co-host the event with the West Indies. It’s after a gap of more than 15 years that the Caribbean islands will be hosting a major ICC event after the 2007 World Cup.

“I see myself, in 10 or 15 years, coming into American sports and you can see (what) the American feel watching the game of cricket, which is unique to anywhere else in the world,” remarked Faf du Plessis, captaining the Texas Super Kings, ahead of their game against Los Angeles Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium which kicked off the MLC.