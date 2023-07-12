Yashasvi Jaiswal hated to get out as a kid, says coach and mentor

Jaiswal's rags-to-riches story, since he left Bhadoi in UP to set foot in Maximum City a decade back—from being an errand boy at a local club at the Azad Maidan to selling panipuris for a living—have been doing the rounds over the last four years since he broke into the limelight. However, Singh feels it’s time to discard this panipuri narrative and focus on his ward’s cricketing struggles instead.

Speaking to National Herald on the phone, Singh said, ‘’See, it was for a brief while that he didn’t have a place to stay or had helped out the local panipuri-wallahs to make an extra buck. The fact is, I had taken him home and he had stayed for a good nine years as a part of my family—where Yashasvi’s struggle was on the cricketing front more than anything else.’’

What was so special about the skinny lad, who was barely 11-and-a-half when the coach took him under his wings? ‘’There was nothing remarkable at such an young stage, except perhaps his determination to become a cricketer. What I liked was that, like me, he was also a southpaw and simply hated to get out, even at the nets. I took him to Wasim Jaffer, a good friend and then a stalwart of Mumbai cricket, who offered Yashasvi [one] simple advice: make scoring runs like a good habit,’’ the coach said.

The journey began under Singh’s watchful eyes—and it was an almost-360 degree development. ‘’Yashasvi had a knee injury and he aggravated it by jogging more under some random advice," Singh recalled. "[So] I took him to Nanavati Hospital for a consultation with Dr Ali Irani, a former Indian team physio. Coming from a remote area, he had low self-esteem and hardly spoke—these were also areas which me and my wife focused upon.