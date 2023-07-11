India-WI Tests: A battle of not-so-equals unfolds in Dominica

It’s a rivalry which was once steeped in history for the cricket romantics. However, the terminal decline of the Caribbeans as a cricket power, more so in the longer format of the game, means another edition of a watered down version of the rivalry is on the cards when India and the West Indies lock horns in a two-Test series from Wednesday, July 12.

Windsor Park, Dominica will host the first Test from July 12-16, to be followed by the second one at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad from July 20-24. Even as the second Test will coincide with the fourth match of the humdinger of an Ashes series, the historic significance of the Trinidad contest may not be lost altogether on the oldtimers as it will be the 100th Test match between these two countries.

What is it that has traditionally made an India-West Indies series high on emotional quotient? Two events, which were doing the rounds on social media in the somewhat lukewarm build-up to the series perhaps holds the key. If the first one were the visuals of a rare public appearance of Sir Gary Sobers to meet the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Co at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, the other one was the 74th birthday of Sunil Gavaskar, the OG of Indian cricket.