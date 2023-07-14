India vs WI: For Yashasvi Jaiswal, a tricky journey is just well begun

It’s no surprise really that Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the toast of the Indian cricket overnight, thanks to a patient unbeaten century on his Test debut against the West Indies at Dominica. It’s just the beginning of a long journey, as the precocious talent told the broadcasters after the day’s play, and the Indian cricket fans hope it really is.

Barely a day before, Jwala Singh, the childhood coach of Jaiswal said in an interview that one of the biggest qualities about his protégé from early days was that he hated getting out. A quality, which was amply in evidence during the Southpaw’s marathon effort of 143 off 350 deliveries – which saw him batting the whole of second day.

It bettered the unique record of Mohammad Azharuddin of facing the highest number of deliveries for an Indian debutant in Tests – the former Indian captain and the wristy genius having faced 322 balls for his 110 against England way back in 1984. Jaiswal’s refreshing show of temperament and shot selection was in sharp contrast to the 21-year-old’s quicksilver effort of a 13-ball fifty in the last IPL for the Rajasthan Royals, a record for the fastest half-century in the league in an edition where he consolidated his claims for a national call-up.