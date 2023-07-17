Wimbledon final 2023 Winner Carlos Alcaraz: An all-court monster in the making?

Cometh the hour, cometh Carlos Alcaraz. Just at a time we thought that who could be the next one to ask questions of Novak Djokovic on the Wimbledon grass in the absence of the other Big Two, the young, muscular Spaniard showed sport has a strange way of filling up the void.

The talk in the tennis world after the epic five-hour final at All England Club on Sunday is that if the baton has changed hands. There is an obvious analogy with the way a certain Roger Federer took down Pete Sampras, then a four-time defending champion, in a fourth round game at Wimbledon in 2001 to usher in the beginning of a new era. However, the similarity possibly ends there.

The American retired the very next year at 32 and hence, it was the only Federer-Sampras clash on the competitive arena. Djokovic, now 36 and at the peak of his prowess, will be around for some more time but the emergence of Alcaraz bodes of a classic rivalry — with someone 16 years younger to him — which can only spice up the future slams.