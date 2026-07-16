Ahead of monsoon session, Cong seeks standalone provision for women's quota, rejects delimitation Bill

Three days before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on 20 July, the Congress on Thursday, 16 July, said it would strongly oppose the proposed delimitation Bill if the Centre reintroduces it in the session.

Signalling an aggressive offensive against the Modi government on issues ranging from the donation theft at the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, the E20 scam and paper leaks to inflation and foreign policy, the principal opposition party said it will defeat the Bill with the help of the other Opposition parties again.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders attended the meeting to finalise the party's strategy for the upcoming session.

The Delimitation Bill, 2026, along with the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 16 April 2026. The legislation proposes the constitution of a Delimitation Commission for the readjustment and reallocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, while repealing the Delimitation Act, 2002.

Politically, it seeks to unfreeze seat allocations, expand the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women. It failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, falling short with 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had reviewed the bills likely to be introduced during the session, though it was still awaiting the government's official legislative agenda.

"We have heard that the Home Minister is trying to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill, which failed to secure the required two-thirds majority on April 17, marking a significant setback for the government. They now want to bring the Bill back," Ramesh said.