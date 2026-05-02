As Opposition parties across India raise alarm over the BJP’s bid to enforce a population-based delimitation at the national level, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, which can see the writing on the wall, is up in arms. Chief minister M.K. Stalin even burnt a copy of the proposed bill in Namakkal and hoisted a black flag in rejection of a ‘black law’.

The party argues that a delimitation exercise that is driven solely by population risks altering the democratic balance and weakening India’s federal structure. Salem Dharanidharan, national spokesperson of the DMK, tells K.A. Shaji why delimitation must move beyond numbers and reflect both demographic realities and governance outcomes.

What is the DMK’s proposed solution to the delimitation question?

The DMK’s position is anchored in constitutional precedent and political prudence. It argues that the current framework should continue for at least the next 25 years, much like earlier freezes that protected states that implemented national priorities such as population control. This continuity is necessary to prevent sudden distortions in representation and to preserve federal balance.

At the same time, the party calls for evolving a consensus-driven formula rather than imposing unilateral redistribution.

Population alone cannot be the determining factor because it ignores decades of policy choices that shaped demographic outcomes differently across states. Tamil Nadu’s sustained investments in public health and education brought down fertility rates significantly, while other states followed different paths. A purely population-based model would reward uneven growth and penalise governance success, which the DMK considers fundamentally unjust.

Should development indicators be considered alongside population?

The DMK believes this is central to any fair framework. Tamil Nadu ranks among the leading states in literacy, healthcare outcomes and social welfare delivery, with lower infant mortality and higher life expectancy than the national average. It is also one of the largest contributors to the Union’s tax revenues, supported by a diversified and industrialised economy. Reducing representation to population alone turns democracy into a mechanical exercise.