It’s a reprieve, not a resolution

The immediate crisis triggered by the delimitation proposals tabled in Parliament last week may have been averted, but only just. The defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill — and the consequent lapse of accompanying legislation — has offered a temporary reprieve. It would be a mistake, however, to read this as closure. The controversy around delimitation has not ended; it has merely been deferred. Beneath the surface, a far more consequential political storm is gathering strength.

To understand the stakes, one must revisit the last major intervention on delimitation. In 2001, through a constitutional amendment to Article 81, the Union extended the freeze on the inter-state distribution of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census. This freeze — set for 25 years — was not an arbitrary decision. It was a carefully negotiated political compact aimed at preserving federal balance.

The logic was straightforward. States that had successfully implemented population control policies — primarily in southern India — feared that a fresh delimitation based purely on population would penalise them. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had stabilised their population growth, invested in human development and achieved better socio-economic outcomes. In contrast, states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continued to witness higher population growth. A population-based redistribution of seats would therefore tilt parliamentary representation in favour of the latter.

The 2001 freeze, in effect, allowed delimitation within states — adjusting constituency boundaries internally — without altering the inter-state allocation of seats. It was a political compromise, underwritten by a broad consensus across parties and regions, acknowledging that democratic fairness must also account for developmental equity.

The now-defeated 131st Amendment Bill sought to move away from this long-standing safeguard. Even as the government publicly reassured southern states that their political weight would not diminish — with phrases like ‘guarantee’ liberally invoked — the legislative intent appeared to suggest otherwise. The proposed changes signalled a departure from the protective framework embedded in Article 81.