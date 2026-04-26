It’s a reprieve, not a resolution
The Bill may have been withdrawn for now but the storm has not blown over. Herjinder lays it out
The immediate crisis triggered by the delimitation proposals tabled in Parliament last week may have been averted, but only just. The defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill — and the consequent lapse of accompanying legislation — has offered a temporary reprieve. It would be a mistake, however, to read this as closure. The controversy around delimitation has not ended; it has merely been deferred. Beneath the surface, a far more consequential political storm is gathering strength.
To understand the stakes, one must revisit the last major intervention on delimitation. In 2001, through a constitutional amendment to Article 81, the Union extended the freeze on the inter-state distribution of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census. This freeze — set for 25 years — was not an arbitrary decision. It was a carefully negotiated political compact aimed at preserving federal balance.
The logic was straightforward. States that had successfully implemented population control policies — primarily in southern India — feared that a fresh delimitation based purely on population would penalise them. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had stabilised their population growth, invested in human development and achieved better socio-economic outcomes. In contrast, states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continued to witness higher population growth. A population-based redistribution of seats would therefore tilt parliamentary representation in favour of the latter.
The 2001 freeze, in effect, allowed delimitation within states — adjusting constituency boundaries internally — without altering the inter-state allocation of seats. It was a political compromise, underwritten by a broad consensus across parties and regions, acknowledging that democratic fairness must also account for developmental equity.
The now-defeated 131st Amendment Bill sought to move away from this long-standing safeguard. Even as the government publicly reassured southern states that their political weight would not diminish — with phrases like ‘guarantee’ liberally invoked — the legislative intent appeared to suggest otherwise. The proposed changes signalled a departure from the protective framework embedded in Article 81.
This contradiction between political assurances and legislative design did not go unnoticed. It contributed significantly to the resistance that ultimately stalled the Bill. Yet, the larger issue remains unresolved — and is, in fact, approaching a statutory deadline.
The freeze imposed in 2001 is set to expire in 2026. Once it lapses, the constitutional position reverts to a population-based allocation of seats, drawing on the latest Census figures, currently underway. As former Lok Sabha secretary-general P.D.T. Achary has pointed out, unless the freeze is explicitly extended through legislation, its expiry is automatic.
The implications are profound. A fresh delimitation based on current population data would almost certainly result in a substantial increase in parliamentary seats for high-growth northern states, while reducing the relative share of southern states. This is not a technical adjustment but a politically charged redrawing of India’s democratic map.
Equally significant is the procedural aspect. Extending the freeze would require a constitutional amendment, necessitating a two-thirds majority in Parliament. However, if the government allows the freeze to lapse and proceeds with delimitation thereafter, the process could be initiated through a simple majority by passing a standard delimitation law. The political threshold, in other words, becomes much lower.
This raises a critical question: will the Centre choose the path of consensus or the path of expediency?
There are indications that sustained pressure from southern states — including allies within the ruling coalition such as the Telugu Desam Party — could compel the government to introduce a fresh amendment to extend the freeze. That would be the most straightforward way to preserve the existing balance. But even such a move would only address one layer of the problem.
The deeper concern lies in how delimitation itself is conducted.
Recent exercises in states like Assam and Jammu & Kashmir have raised troubling questions about the integrity of the process. Delimitation, ideally, is meant to be a neutral, technocratic exercise — guided by principles such as geographical continuity, administrative coherence and equal representation. In practice, however, there is growing evidence that these principles are being subordinated to political considerations.
Take the case of Assam. During the recent redrawing of Assembly constituencies, even basic geographical features — rivers, hills and natural boundaries — were reportedly disregarded. Constituencies appeared fragmented and irregular, with little regard for spatial coherence. Areas with significant minority populations were, in some instances, reclassified in ways that altered their electoral character.
One striking example is the Karimganj parliamentary constituency, within which several Assembly segments were configured in highly unusual ways. Parts of the Algapur-Katlicherra constituency exist as disconnected ‘islands’ within another constituency, lacking physical contiguity. Such configurations defy the basic principle that constituencies should be compact and continuous.
As veteran political leader Chatar Singh, who was associated with earlier delimitation exercises, has emphasised: continuity, coherence and compactness are not optional, they are foundational norms. Their violation raises legitimate concerns about intent.
The distortions observed in Assam — and, to some extent, in Jammu & Kashmir — go beyond the classic definition of gerrymandering. The term itself dates back to 1812, when Elbridge Gerry, then governor of Massachusetts, approved an electoral district so contorted in shape that it was likened to a salamander. The portmanteau ‘gerrymandering’ has since come to describe the manipulation of electoral boundaries to favour a particular political outcome.
Traditionally, gerrymandering operates through two techniques: ‘packing’, which concentrates opposition voters into a few districts, and ‘cracking’, which disperses them across many. What we are witnessing in some recent Indian exercises appears to be a more aggressive variant — one that combines geographic distortion with demographic recalibration.
If such practices are replicated at the national level during the next delimitation, the consequences could be far-reaching.
This is why the current lull should not be mistaken for resolution. The failure of the 131st Amendment Bill has merely postponed a confrontation that is structurally embedded in the constitutional timeline.
India stands at a crossroads. One path leads towards a renewed federal compact — where concerns of equity, representation and regional balance are addressed through consensus. The other leads towards a unilateral reshaping of the political landscape, driven by arithmetic rather than accommodation.
The storm has not passed. It is only gathering force.