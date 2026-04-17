Bid to reshape electoral map, anti-national Act: Rahul on delimitation

Launching a sharp political attack, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill — already cleared by Parliament in 2023 — is less about empowering women but more about “changing the political map of India” through a calibrated electoral redesign.

Intervening in the debate ahead of voting, the Congress leader questioned both the design and timing of the Bill, arguing that it raises “serious questions of intent”.

He maintained that the Bill, in its current form, departs significantly from the spirit of women’s empowerment — and instead being used as a facade to further the BJP’s political footprint.

"The Modi government is trying to redraw the political map. In effect, the government is telling the southern states, the northeastern states, and smaller states that, for the BJP to remain in power, their representation will be reduced. This is nothing short of an anti-national act," he said.