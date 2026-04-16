Anti-women, anti-caste census & anti-federal: Gogoi on women’s quota

Assam Congress MP and the party's Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the Modi government while opening the debate on three key Bills in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, describing them as “anti-women, anti-caste census, anti-Constitution and anti-federal structure”.

Framing the issue as one of intent versus design, Gogoi argued that the government’s commitment to women’s reservation would be tested not by rhetoric but by immediacy.

“If you are serious, implement it now on the existing strength of the House,” he said, opposing the decision to link the quota to a future delimitation exercise.