Rahul hits out at Modi's ‘anti-national power grab’, bid to 'rig' representation via delimitation

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting an “anti-national power grab” through proposed amendments linked to the implementation of women’s reservation and a fresh delimitation exercise, alleging the move would dilute representation of OBCs and disadvantage smaller states.

In a video message released a day before the Constitution Amendment Bill on operationalising women’s reservation and delimitation was tabled in the Lok Sabha, the LoP alleged the government was attempting what he termed “hissa chori” — stealing the rightful share of backward classes — by relying on outdated Census data.

Gandhi said the Congress fully supports women’s reservation but opposed what he described as the BJP’s attempt to link its implementation to a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, which does not include updated data on OBC populations.

“A massive act of dishonesty is being perpetrated. The prime minister does not want women’s reservation to be implemented on the basis of a caste census or the upcoming Census. He wants to snatch away the rightful share of OBC participation,” Gandhi said.

He argued that backward classes constitute roughly 50 per cent of India’s population and should receive representation proportionate to their numbers. “The Census is ongoing. Why can the government not use updated OBC data while implementing women’s reservation in Parliament?” he asked.