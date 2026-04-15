Pro-reservation, but against 'politically motivated' Bill: INDIA bloc

A day before the commencement of the special Parliament session on the women’s reservation issue, the INDIA bloc has calibrated its response, asserting that it will oppose what it calls a “politically motivated” legislative move by the government.

Emerging from a meeting of Opposition parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition “fully supports reservation for women” but is opposed to the manner in which the government is seeking to implement it.

“The Modi government is acting in a way that targets and suppresses Opposition parties. We have consistently supported the Women’s Reservation Bill and have insisted that it be implemented in line with the earlier constitutional amendment already passed,” Kharge said.

He further alleged that the government is attempting to push a “deeply flawed, unconstitutional and anti-federal” delimitation exercise alongside the proposal. “The government appears to be playing certain tricks on delimitation,” he added.