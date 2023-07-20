Ahmedabad court rejects discharge plea of Teesta Setalvad in 2002 riots case
The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the riots victims and implicated innocent persons
A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Thursday rejected activist Teesta Setalvad's discharge plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Additional sessions judge A R Patel rejected Setalvad's plea.
The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the riots victims and implicated innocent persons.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Setalvad in the same case after the Gujarat High Court denied her relief.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines