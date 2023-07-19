SC grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in post-Godhra riots case, sets aside Gujarat HC order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta set aside the order of the Gujarat High Court rejecting her plea for regular bail.

The top court said a charge sheet has been filed in the case against Setalvad and her custodial interrogation is not necessary.

"The passport of the appellant already surrendered will be in custody of session court. The appellant shall not make any attempt to influence witnesses and shall stay away from them," the bench said.