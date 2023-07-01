SC differs on interim bail to Teesta, requests CJI to post matter before larger bench

A Supreme Court vacation bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra could not agree on granting interim bail to Teesta Setalvad in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots case and requested Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to constitute a larger bench to hear the matter.

Teesta Setalvad had approached the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court had ordered her to surrender immediately. In September 2022, the Supreme Court had her granted interim bail and she had approached the Gujarat High Court for the regular bail. Her request was denied on Saturday.

Appearing for Setalvad in the High Court, senior advocate Mihir Thakore, requested Justice Nirzar Desai to stay the operation of the verdict for a period of 30 days but Desai rejected the request.