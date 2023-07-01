Gujarat HC rejects bail plea of activist Teesta Setalvad, asks her to surrender immediately

The Gujarat High Court on Saturday, July 1, rejected the regular bail plea of social activist Teesta Setalvad and directed her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to the alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

The court of Justice Nirzar Desai rejected Setalvad’s bail plea and directed her to surrender immediately as she is already out of jail after securing interim bail.

As the applicant is out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court, she is directed to surrender immediately, the court said in its order.