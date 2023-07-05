SC extends interim bail to Teesta Setalvad; case to be heard on July 19

The Supreme Court of India extended the interim stay on the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad after Gujarat High Court denied her regular bail and posted her case for hearing on July 19.

A three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta was hearing Setalvad’s plea against the Gujarat High Court’s decision to refuse her regular bail in connection with the case where she is accused of allegedly fabricating documents and evidence of witnesses in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Appearing for Setalvad, senior advocate Kapil Sibal requested for extension, and Assistant Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the state of Gujarat, said that they needed more time to translate documents for the court. The court extended interim protection to Setalvad against her arrest in the case “until further orders”.

On Monday, the state of Gujarat had filed a reply in the Sessions Court in Ahmedabad that it was opposed to the discharge petition filed by Setalvad in the Sessions Court last month. She wanted the charges against her dropped. However, the state has claimed that there is more than prima facie evidence against Setalvad. The Sessions Court, in June, had rejected the discharge application filed by former DGP RB Sreekumar, Setalvad’s co-accused in the case.

The state, in its reply, stated that Setalvad had drafted the affidavits in English which the victims allegedly couldn’t understand and she had tried to implicate “innocent persons” and misused the legal process as part of her conspiracy. They claimed she had done so by abusing the trust of the victims of the riots.