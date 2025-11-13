Ahmedabad crash: Pilot not blamed in AAIB interim report, Centre tells SC
Top court hears pleas seeking independent probe into June Air India crash that killed 260 people
The Centre on 13 November told the Supreme Court that deceased Air India pilot Captain Sumeet Sabharwal has not been assigned any blame in the AAIB's (Aircraft Accident Investigation Board) preliminary report into the 12 June crash of Air India flight AI171, which killed 260 people.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick airport, crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 of 242 passengers and crew and 19 people on the ground. Pilot-in-command Captain Sabharwal and co-pilot Captain Clive Kunder were among the victims.
The Supreme Court had issued notices to the Union government and the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on a petition filed by Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sabharwal, who, along with the Federation of Indian Pilots, has sought a court-monitored probe headed by a former Supreme Court judge.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was informed by solicitor-general Tushar Mehta that the AAIB investigation is being conducted under the international civil aviation framework and includes participation from representatives of countries whose nationals were killed in the crash.
Mehta said the interim report does not attribute blame to anyone and that misconceptions about pilot error emerged due to selective media interpretation after the preliminary findings. “The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a press note making it clear that no individual has been blamed,” he submitted.
Justice Bagchi underscored that AAIB inquiries are meant to establish causes and prevent recurrence, not assign guilt.
Three petitions — by an NGO, a law student and the pilot’s father — seek an independent, court-monitored inquiry. Counsel Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO Safety Matters Foundation, argued that a “court of inquiry” was required given the scale of the crash and alleged systemic issues with Boeing 787 aircraft.
The bench, however, said the proceedings should not become a contest between airlines and asked the Centre to reply to the petition filed by Captain Sabharwal’s father. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the family, argued that norms under the international regime had not been properly followed.
Among the 241 victims were 169 Indians, 52 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian and 12 crew members. The lone survivor was British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh.
The petitions have also alleged conflict of interest, claiming the AAIB’s probe team includes DGCA and state aviation officials whose oversight may itself be under scrutiny. They further assert that the preliminary report’s reference to “fuel cutoff switches” being moved — suggesting pilot error — shaped an “unfortunate” media narrative.
On 7 November, the court had clarified that the preliminary report contains no insinuation against the late pilot and advised his 91-year-old father not to carry any emotional burden.
The matter has been posted for further hearing in two weeks.
