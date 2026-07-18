Ahmedabad firecracker factory blast kills 8; unit allegedly ran despite cancelled licence

At least eight people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in Ahmedabad's Vastral area on Saturday, with police alleging the unit had continued to operate despite its licence having been cancelled.

The blast, which occurred at the factory on Ramol-Gatrad Road, was followed by a massive fire that engulfed the premises, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic in the surrounding area.

Personnel from a nearby Rapid Action Force (RAF) camp rushed to the site immediately after hearing the explosion, reaching the factory even before firefighting teams arrived. Rescue operations began within minutes as RAF personnel entered the burning premises and pulled trapped and injured workers from the debris.

Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services later launched a full-scale rescue and firefighting operation, deploying more than five fire tenders, ambulances and senior officials, including the Chief Fire Officer. Firefighters battled the blaze while simultaneously searching the collapsed structure for survivors.

Initial findings suggested that eight to 10 workers were inside the factory when the explosion occurred. Several workers were trapped beneath the debris after the building collapsed following the blast.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot said the Fire and Emergency Services received the distress call at around 3.30 pm and dispatched teams immediately.

"The blaze was brought under control swiftly, while rescue operations were carried out simultaneously. All the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment," he said.

Confirming the death toll, Sector-2 Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathod said eight bodies had been recovered from the site.