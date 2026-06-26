Kolkata warehouse collapse toll rises to 15 as rescue enters Day 3

The death toll in the warehouse collapse at Taratala in south Kolkata rose to 15 on Friday after two more bodies were recovered from the debris and two injured workers died in hospital, as rescue teams pressed on with a large-scale search operation for those still feared trapped.

Rescue personnel from multiple agencies resumed operations early on Friday, nearly 48 hours after the roof of the warehouse on Transport Depot Road collapsed, trapping dozens of workers inside.

Officials said two bodies were recovered late on Thursday night, although their identities are yet to be confirmed. On Friday morning, two injured workers, Mannu Kumar and Sahil Sardar, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Nineteen-year-old Mannu Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Munger district, had been pulled alive from the debris on Wednesday and underwent surgery on Thursday night. Despite medical intervention, he died in the early hours of Friday. His brother, Ghi Kumar, was among those killed in the collapse, while their father remains hospitalised with injuries.

According to officials, 18 injured persons are currently receiving treatment at SSKM Hospital.

Authorities believe several workers may still be trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue teams said their immediate focus remains locating survivors and ensuring prompt medical care for those rescued.