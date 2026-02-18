Expo hours extended amid VIP visit chaos, robodog controversy at India AI Summit

Organisers of the India AI Impact Summit have extended visiting hours for the AI Expo section until 8pm from Wednesday following what officials described as “huge enthusiasm” from delegates. However, access to the summit will remain restricted through Thursday owing to VIP movements and the scheduled presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akhil Kumar, managing director and chief executive of the Digital India initiative, said the decision to keep the expo open longer was taken in response to high footfall. At the same time, security curbs have limited delegate access, fuelling criticism over the event’s management.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw apologised on Tuesday for the inconvenience faced by attendees on the opening day, after several participants complained of overcrowding and logistical confusion. The apology came amid sharp remarks from Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the government of “utter chaos and rank mismanagement” at a flagship technology event meant to showcase India’s artificial intelligence ambitions.