Expo hours extended amid VIP visit chaos, robodog controversy at India AI Summit
Galgotias University asked to vacate stall after backlash over imported robot; opposition slams mismanagement
Organisers of the India AI Impact Summit have extended visiting hours for the AI Expo section until 8pm from Wednesday following what officials described as “huge enthusiasm” from delegates. However, access to the summit will remain restricted through Thursday owing to VIP movements and the scheduled presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Akhil Kumar, managing director and chief executive of the Digital India initiative, said the decision to keep the expo open longer was taken in response to high footfall. At the same time, security curbs have limited delegate access, fuelling criticism over the event’s management.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw apologised on Tuesday for the inconvenience faced by attendees on the opening day, after several participants complained of overcrowding and logistical confusion. The apology came amid sharp remarks from Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the government of “utter chaos and rank mismanagement” at a flagship technology event meant to showcase India’s artificial intelligence ambitions.
The summit has also been overshadowed by controversy surrounding Galgotias University, which was directed to vacate its stall at the expo, according to sources.
The university had displayed a robotic dog branded “Orion”, presenting it as a campus innovation. However, critics quickly pointed out that the device closely resembled the commercially available Go2 model manufactured by Chinese robotics company Unitree.
The episode triggered widespread online backlash, with users accusing the institution of misrepresenting imported technology as indigenous development at a summit promoting “sovereign” AI capabilities. Following the criticism, the university issued a clarification statement, even as questions mounted about vetting procedures for exhibits at a high-profile government-backed event.
The twin issues of organisational lapses and disputed claims over showcased technology have cast a shadow over the summit, raising uncomfortable questions about oversight and credibility at a forum designed to project India as a global AI leader.
With agency input