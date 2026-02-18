AI Impact Summit: Galgotias University’s ‘Chinese Robodog’ steals the show

The dog-like robot has been in existence for several years and a Chinese model built by Chinese AI company Unitree is available in the market for Rs 2.5 lakh Indian Rupees. Yet, at the global AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday, it was claimed that the robodog was developed at the ‘centre of excellence’ in Galgotias University, a private university in the National Capital Region.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a reel with the robodog and approvingly stated, “Bharat’s sovereign models are performing well on global benchmarks. Success of the sovereign stack marks a significant achievement for our engineers and innovators.” The public broadcaster DD News also promoted the robodog as a great innovation and quoted a faculty member of the university saying that Galgotias had spent Rs 350 crore to develop the AI centre in the campus.

As trolling began on social media, DD News quietly took down its posts. Galgotias University itself issued a statement late in the evening to admit that the robodog was not invented or innovated by it. It defiantly and falsely claimed in the statement that it had never claimed to have developed the robodog. Video clips on DD News clearly showed the faculty member, who went by the name of Neha Singh, making the claim though. She in fact claimed that the robodog had been named as Orion and was a star attraction in the campus.

The Galgotias University went on to brazenly insist that there was nothing wrong in buying products from the market to develop ‘minds’ and expand the horizon of its students. Unfortunately for the university, the video clips went viral and was noticed across the world.