AI-generated video shows tiger drinking liquor; police notice to Insta user

A "wildly" circulated, six-second social media clip showing a man feeding liquor to a tiger and casually patting the big cat on an empty street has been exposed as fake and entirely generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The deceptive video, which went viral with false claims of a stray tiger from the Pench Tiger Reserve, prompted Nagpur Rural Police police to issue a legal notice to the Mumbai resident who ran the social media account responsible for posting the clip.

The video was spuriously claimed by numerous users to be from Madhya Pradesh, and numerous posts identified the man as a 52-year-old drunk labourer named Raju Patel, alleging he mistook a stray tiger from the Pench Tiger Reserve for a large cat while returning from a card game.

The fabricated narrative further claimed that villagers were terror-stricken and forest officers later tranquilised the animal.

The whole sensational story — which social media users have called both "brave" and "crazy"— is completely fabricated, and neither the tiger nor the man in the video is real, and the incident never happened.