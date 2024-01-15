AI to select best marching contingent at Army Day Parade

The Indian Army will celebrate the 76th Army Day with a grand parade in Uttar Pradesh's capital city, Lucknow, on Monday, 15 January.

The Army Day parade has been moved out of Delhi for the second consecutive year. Last year, the parade took place at Bengaluru's MED & Centre's Parade Ground.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will be in attendance as chief guests at the parade ground in Lucknow.

This year, the parade will be held under the Command of Army's Central Command, which is headquartered in Lucknow. Central Command is one of the seven operational commands of the Indian Army. Last year, the Southern Command was responsible for the parade in Bengaluru.

This year's Army Day parade will be special because of the use of Artificial Intelligence to select the 'Best Marching Contingent'.

"Artificial Intelligence is being used for the first time to identify the best marching contingent," Major General Salil Seth said.

"All marching contingents do drills but there is a pattern of doing it -- raising your hands and legs to a certain level and doing your movement with the weapon within a certain timeframe. We will capture the individual movement with a camera and then the computer software using the AI will give marks for every movement. This will also be supervised by humans. We have done two to three practices," the officer added.