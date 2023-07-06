AIADMK to activate booth level committees ahead of 2024 LS elections

AIADMK is to activate all its booth committees in the 234 Assembly constituencies of the state. This, according to sources in the party, is to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the party wants to activate grassroots cadres.

The recent meeting of the district secretaries of the AIADMK held in Chennai has decided to activate all the booth committees.

A senior AIADMK leader told IANS, "The party is rejuvenating the booth committees. As you know in the 75 days of active campaigning we have enrolled 1.6 crore members, both old members renewed their membership and several new members joined the party. Now the booth committees will be activated using the services of the newly inducted members under the able guidance of the old members.