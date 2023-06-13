'Take action against Annamalai', AIADMK tells BJP

The AIADMK on Tuesday passed a resolution against Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai for his remarks about former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, urging the BJP's central leadership to take immediate action against him.



When asked during a recent interview if the period between 1991 and 1996, when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, was among the worst periods in terms of corruption, Annamalai had said: "Many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt. Former Chief Ministers have been convicted in courts of law. That is why Tamil Nadu has become one of the most corrupt states. I would say it is number one in corruption."