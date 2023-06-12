Annamalai bent on burning bridges and spurning both opponents and allies equally

The AIADMK on Monday questioned Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's intention to criticise the party despite being in the alliance and said it will be forced to rethink its ties with the saffron party if Annamalai is not restrained.

Taking strong exception to Annamalai for his alleged criticism of the AIADMK and its leader, the party's former state minister D Jayakumar accused the BJP leader of creating confusion in the alliance and sought to know if the Delhi leaders approved his actions.

"Is it Annamalai's intention to see that the AIADMK-BJP alliance does not win a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that Narendra Modi should not become Prime Minister again? Are not his activities oriented in this direction?" Jayakumar asked while speaking to media persons.