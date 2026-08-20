AIIMS refused to share details of Jantar Mantar pellet injuries: Saket Gokhale

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday, 20 August alleged that AIIMS-Delhi — citing provisions protecting personal information — refused to disclose details sought under the RTI Act about people who suffered pellet or projectile injuries during the 20 July protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The TMC leader also alleged that the Modi government was withholding information on pellet gun injuries sustained during the protests and questioned why the number of victims had not been disclosed.

In a post on X, Gokhale said he had filed RTI applications with four Union government hospitals in Delhi seeking, among other details, the number of people who suffered pellet gun injuries during the protests. He said two hospitals had responded and confirmed a total of 10 victims with pellet gun injuries, while AIIMS had refused to provide the information. No reaction was immediately available from AIIMS.

According to AIIMS’ 14 August response to the RTI plea, a total of 96 cases were registered at its casualty/emergency department on 20 July, of which 94 were medico-legal in nature. Eight patients were admitted.

The hospital, however, declined to provide information on the nature of the injuries, details of the people brought in, their place of origin, and whether any person had presented with pellet, shot or projectile injuries, Gokhale claimed.