Why protect Amit Shah?: Cong questions presence of badgeless cops, use of AK-47, pellet guns

The Congress on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding answers over the deployment of AK-47-armed security personnel, the use of pellet guns and the presence of "badgeless" and plainclothes police during the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Addressing a news debate on NDTV India, Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal alleged that security personnel used excessive force against students and claimed the actions violated Supreme Court guidelines governing police conduct during crowd-control operations.

Referring to what he described as an Indian Express report, Sappal claimed that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), fired five rounds of pellet ammunition during the protests.

"Pellet guns may not have been fired by the Delhi Police, but the Rapid Action Force, which was deployed there, fired five rounds. That is clear. Rahul Gandhi presented one of the victims before the media. Let us stop beating around the bush. The question is very simple — why has it become so necessary for them to protect Amit Shah?" Sappal said.

The Congress leader alleged that armed personnel carrying AK-47 assault rifles were deployed against student protesters in Bihar and outside Parliament.

"There are videos showing AK-47s being deployed. Whether they were fired is a separate issue. But AK-47s were pointed at students in Bihar and outside Parliament. An official video released from Parliament itself showed security personnel carrying AK-47s. Why should AK-47s be pointed at the students of this country?" he asked.

Sappal also alleged that police personnel without identification badges and officers in civilian clothing participated in crowd-control operations and lathi-charge during the protests.

Citing the Supreme Court's 2006 judgment in the Prakash Singh case, he claimed that police personnel are not permitted to undertake crowd-control duties without identification badges or carry out lathi-charge while dressed in civilian clothes.