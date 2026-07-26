Rahul Gandhi seeks Amit Shah’s response over alleged student crackdown

He referred to his meeting with 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, who he said was facing severe pain and the possibility of losing an eye after allegedly being hit by pellet gun fire.

Seeking clarity from the home minister, Rahul Gandhi posed two key questions: whether Shah had authorised the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against protesting students, and if not, who had approved such action. He also sought an explanation over the presence of individuals in plain clothes who were allegedly seen assaulting students with lathis, asking whether they were police personnel or volunteers and under whose authority they operated.

The Congress leader said young people, who represent the country’s future, were demanding justice and accountability. “Their voice will be heard,” he said.

The letter came a day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar following the government’s acceptance of its key demands after weeks of agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process.

The decision followed the third round of talks between government representatives — including Union health minister J.P. Nadda and Union minister Jitendra Singh — and CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Announcing the breakthrough, Nadda said the government had agreed to withdraw police cases filed against protesting students, provide written confirmation of the withdrawals and extend the highest possible compensation to families of students who died in incidents linked to the alleged paper leak controversy.

CJP representatives urged students to end the sit-in and return home, saying the assurances addressed the demands raised during the movement.

Calling it a significant step forward, CJP leader Saurav Das said the government’s response had met the protesters’ expectations and that there was no further reason to continue the agitation at Jantar Mantar.

With IANS inputs