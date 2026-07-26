Congress flags rising education costs, youth distress

Citing a recent analysis by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) based on household expenditure data from 2014-15 to 2025-26, Ramesh said education expenses have grown at a pace far exceeding household income, forcing families to devote an increasingly larger share of their earnings towards securing education.

He highlighted that private tuition has become one of the fastest-rising components of education spending, while school and college fees have continued to climb steadily over the past decade, consistently outpacing income growth.

Ramesh also pointed to the sharp rise in spending on books and learning materials, saying the trend could reflect increasing costs of textbooks, competitive examination preparation and supplementary educational resources.

"Private tuition has emerged as one of the fastest-growing components of household expenditure on education. School and college fees have recorded sustained growth throughout the last decade, consistently outpacing household income growth," he said.

"The youth and their parents are crying out for remedial action NOW," Ramesh added.

His remarks came a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid sustained political pressure over the NEET paper leak controversy. The resignation followed weeks of protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which had demanded accountability and sweeping reforms in the examination system.

Announcing his decision, Pradhan said the developments of the previous 10 days had deeply saddened him and clarified that the issue was "not a matter of personal prestige."

The Congress said the latest developments should go beyond addressing immediate exam-related concerns and called for wider reforms to make education more affordable, accessible and equitable for millions of students across the country.

With PTI inputs