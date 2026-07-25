Pralhad Joshi gets additional charge of education ministry after Pradhan's exit

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday accepted the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and assigned the additional charge of the Education Ministry to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The move came hours after Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid mounting pressure over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student agitation.

In an official statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President had accepted Pradhan's resignation with immediate effect under Article 75(2) of the Constitution.

"As advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Shri Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio," the statement said.

Joshi currently heads the Ministries of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. He will now oversee the Education Ministry in addition to these responsibilities until further arrangements are made.