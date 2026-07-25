National Testing Agency officials sacked for NEET paper leak: Who are they?

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on 22 July, minister of state for education informed the House that the National Testing Agency had 39 sanctioned posts, 15 of which are on vacant. The NTA thus has only 24 employees, all of whom on deputation. The minister also informed that NTA also has 73 contractual and 124 outsourced personnel. The Supreme Court is at present seized of a bunch of petitions seeking the disbanding of the NTA in the wake of the recent NEET paper leak.

Two days later, newspapers reported quoting education ministry officials on Saturday, 25 July that 47 NTA officials have been terminated, with legal and criminal action to follow. So, when were they shown the door? Were they terminated between 22 and 24 July and was it done in a panic reaction by the government struggling to defuse the students’ agitation over NEET paper leaks across the country? Who exactly are these 47 officials? Are they permanent staff, deputationists, contractual employees, outsourced personnel, or a mix of these?

Significantly, the NTA, conducts over 20 national level examinations including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to engineering colleges and NEET (National Eligibility Test) for admission to medical colleges. But practically all its work including the setting of question papers, encryption, selection of external printing presses and exam centres, transportation to printing presses, storage and distribution to examinees at examination centres and then the collection and transportation of answer sheets to evaluation centres are outsourced to technical partners and contractors.