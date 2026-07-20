NTA rejects viral NEET-UG OMR claims, alleges digital tampering

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday rejected claims made by several NEET (UG) 2026 candidates regarding discrepancies in their OMR answer sheets, stating that images circulating on social media had been digitally manipulated and did not correspond with the agency's official records.

In a series of statements posted on X, the NTA said it had examined the records of candidates including Avaneesh Srivastava, Abhay Yadav, Lakshya Singh and Arya Singh and found that their declared scores were accurate.

Addressing claims relating to Avaneesh Srivastava, the agency said the original OMR sheet was securely on record and had been shared with the candidate through the registered email address during the response key challenge window.

According to the NTA, the image circulating online was not an official OMR sheet. It alleged that the candidate's original answer sheet had been digitally modified using artificial intelligence or optical character recognition (OCR)-based tools, with identity details replaced by those of a non-existent candidate. The agency said Srivastava's score of 337 marks had been verified and remained unchanged.

Responding to allegations by Abhay Yadav, who claimed he had left only five questions unanswered and was entitled to a substantially higher score, the NTA said its records showed otherwise.