Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid mounting pressure over exam controversy

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan finally resigned on Saturday, bowing to mounting pressure following weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET-UG controversy.

His resignation marks the first major political concession by the Narendra Modi government since student-led demonstrations erupted across the country demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.

Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was stepping down in the larger interest of students and to prevent the continuing unrest from disrupting their future. In his resignation letter, he said the agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and elsewhere should not be allowed to be "misused by anti-national forces" and reiterated his commitment to educational reforms. He also thanked the Prime Minister for giving him the opportunity to serve as Education Minister.

The resignation comes after days of sustained protests by students and youth groups demanding his removal over alleged lapses in the conduct of entrance examinations. Demonstrations spread to several cities, with protesters accusing the government of failing to safeguard the integrity of the country's competitive examination system.

Opposition parties backed the movement, disrupted Parliament and repeatedly called for Pradhan's resignation. The government had until recently ruled out the possibility of Pradhan stepping down, with senior leaders arguing that accepting his resignation would amount to evading responsibility rather than addressing the underlying issues.https://x.com/IYC/status/2080950444168520069