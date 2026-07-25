Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid mounting pressure over exam controversy
Move follows weeks of nationwide student protests over examination irregularities, with Centre yet to announce successor
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan finally resigned on Saturday, bowing to mounting pressure following weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, particularly the NEET-UG controversy.
His resignation marks the first major political concession by the Narendra Modi government since student-led demonstrations erupted across the country demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.
Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was stepping down in the larger interest of students and to prevent the continuing unrest from disrupting their future. In his resignation letter, he said the agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and elsewhere should not be allowed to be "misused by anti-national forces" and reiterated his commitment to educational reforms. He also thanked the Prime Minister for giving him the opportunity to serve as Education Minister.
The resignation comes after days of sustained protests by students and youth groups demanding his removal over alleged lapses in the conduct of entrance examinations. Demonstrations spread to several cities, with protesters accusing the government of failing to safeguard the integrity of the country's competitive examination system.
Opposition parties backed the movement, disrupted Parliament and repeatedly called for Pradhan's resignation. The government had until recently ruled out the possibility of Pradhan stepping down, with senior leaders arguing that accepting his resignation would amount to evading responsibility rather than addressing the underlying issues.https://x.com/IYC/status/2080950444168520069
Officials had instead maintained that the focus should remain on reforming the examination process and strengthening institutional mechanisms. The controversy gained momentum after allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination triggered widespread outrage among students and parents.
Protesters demanded greater transparency, accountability within the National Testing Agency (NTA), and comprehensive reforms to prevent future paper leaks and examination malpractice. The movement also expanded to include broader concerns over employment opportunities and governance.
Pradhan, a senior BJP leader from Odisha, had been serving as Union education minister since July 2021 after previously holding key portfolios including petroleum, natural gas and skill development. During his tenure, he oversaw the implementation of the National Education Policy and several higher education initiatives, but his ministry also faced persistent scrutiny over recurring controversies surrounding national entrance examinations.
The Centre is yet to announce Pradhan's successor or indicate when a new Education Minister will be appointed. Meanwhile, protest organisers have said they will continue pressing for wider structural reforms in the examination system despite his resignation.