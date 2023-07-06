AIIMS: Scientists protest ministry’s proposal to limit the number of years at the research project

The ministry of health and family welfare and the AIIMS administration has put forth a proposal to cap the number of years a scientist can be employed for research projects at the premier medical institute in the national capital. The researchers have been protesting for 10 days without any resolution.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration reportedly wants to cap the maximum period of service for a project employee at three years, with no clause for prospective implementation. This has resulted in close to 1,500 researchers protesting the move as this directive, in its present form, is expected to lead to the immediate termination of several staff, including researchers and technical staff employed in various projects at AIIMS.