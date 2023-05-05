Faculty associations of AIIMS and PGIMER warn of protest in case of delay in implementing rotatory headship

The faculty associations of the AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh on Thursday said they will organise protests in case of any further delay in the implementation of the rotatory headship.

They expressed their deep anguish over the delay in the submission of a report regarding the rotatory headship and said a committee under the chairmanship of Dr Vinod Kumar Paul (Member, NITI Aayog) was constituted on August 18, 2022 by the Union health ministry.

The committee was to submit its report to the government on the implementation of rotatory headship and other related issues.