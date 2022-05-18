AIMPLB asks Centre, state govts to clarify stand on targeting of Muslims' places of worship

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asked the Centre and the state governments to clarify their stand on the alleged targeting of places of worship of Muslims in the country.

The board has also decided to provide legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and launch a nationwide agitation, if necessary, to apprise the public about the "real intention" of creating disputes over the places of worship.

An emergency virtual meeting of the board's Working Committee was held late on Tuesday night in which many important decisions were taken, AIMPLB executive member Qasim Rasool Ilyas told PTI on Wednesday.

The AIMPLB, a leading organisation of Muslims in the country, is a non-government body constituted in 1973 to adopt suitable strategies for the protection and continued applicability of Muslim Personal Law in India, most importantly the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937.