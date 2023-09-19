AIMPLB to ensure women’s share in property

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to launch a movement throughout the country to ensure that women get their share in the property of their father.

Dr S.Q.R. Ilyas, spokesperson for the AIMPLB, said, “It was felt at a recent meeting by many participants that although Sharia law gives the daughter a fixed share in father’s inheritance but in many cases, daughters do not get this share. Similarly, the mother from the son’s property and the widow from the husband’s property were also sometimes deprived of their share.”

Amid the talks of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that aims to implement a set of common personal laws for all citizens of India, the AIMPLB is under pressure to bring in some reforms.

He said the AIMPLB has also realised that women of the country are facing many social problems such as female foeticide, dowry, the problem of late marriage, attacks on their dignity and chastity, exploitation at working places and domestic violence, etc.