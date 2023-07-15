Non-codified Muslim personal law has created many challenges for women: NCW

The non-codified nature of Muslim personal law has led to misinterpretation and posed significant challenges for Muslim women, the National Commission for Women said during a deliberation on Saturday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) held the deliberation to discuss the rights of Muslim women, with a specific focus on reviewing Muslim Personal Law..

The consultation took place in the backdrop of the Law Commission's recent call to seek responses from various organisations and the public regarding the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

The NCW highlighted the negative impact of the non-codified nature of Muslim personal law, which has led to misinterpretation and posed significant challenges for Muslim women.