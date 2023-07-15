Nehru's Word: Laws and traditions in India suppress women, hence the Hindu Code Bill

Even now, as I stand before you after a long interval here in Allahabad, I cannot bring myself to say that I am standing for Parliament and that you should vote for me or that if you don’t I will leave you. If you want to vote for me, do so. If you do not, you need not... It is absurd when I have spent a lifetime in public service, during which it is quite clear that I have done some good work and committed some mistakes too. Now that there are a few years left to me why should I make empty promises?

It is certainly my desire to try to fulfil some of my dreams in the few years that are left to me. We took up the glowing torch of freedom years ago and tried to perform our duties with dignity. So I want to be able to say at least that my hand never flagged while holding that torch aloft and when my time is over I wish to hand it over to the younger generation who will carry it forward. That torch can never be allowed to go out...

Yes, there is one other matter that I want to talk to you about specially, and that is that I have heard that in the constituency from where I am standing in Allahabad, there are some candidates who are opposing me and one of them is Prabhu Dutt Brahmachari. I have not met him earlier and if I had, I have forgotten. But from what I have heard, he is a very good man and I have no complaint of any sort. He has issued a statement that he is opposing me only for one reason and that is the Hindu Code Bill.