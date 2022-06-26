AIPSN expresses concern over flood situation in Assam, slams govt's lackadaisical approach

The committee further demanded that urgent steps should be taken to check the outbreak of any diseases like diarrhoea and cholera in epidemic form in the flood-hit areas and to ensure this, the state government should arrange for supply of safe drinking water, foodstuff, sanitation and adequate supply of medicines among the flood-hit people.

Special care should also be taken of flood-affected women and children, the release added.

The organisation also appealed to the people of the state to donate generously to help the flood-hit people to overcome the present crisis.